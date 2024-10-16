Belarus ready to invest in multiple agri projects in Pakistan

Pakistan proudly hosts the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit 2024 in Islamabad, where delegations from various member and observer countries have convened. Today, a high-level delegation from the Republic of Belarus met with Mr. Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, President/CEO of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL), at the bank's head office in Islamabad.

The Belarusian delegation included Mr. Sergei Stolyarchuk, Chairman of the Bank of Development of Belarus; Mr. Vadim Shagoiko, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food; and Mr. Ilya Kanapliou, Trade Counsellor at the Belarusian Embassy in Pakistan. Mr. Bhatti extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests.

During their discussions, the Belarusian representatives shared insights into their agriculture sector, which is vital to the national economy. They highlighted Belarus's strengths in agricultural mechanization, heavy machinery production, and livestock development. With significant contributions from agricultural exports, including dairy and meat products, Belarus is recognized globally for its advanced farming practices and state-of-the-art machinery.

The delegation proposed potential collaborations between ZTBL and Belarus, emphasizing the opportunity for Pakistani farmers to utilize Belarusian agricultural machinery, which could enhance mechanization and productivity within Pakistan's agriculture sector. They expressed a strong interest in investing in various projects in Pakistan and committed to sharing detailed proposals with ZTBL.

Mr. Bhatti presented an overview of Pakistan’s agriculture sector, highlighting ZTBL’s role in supporting small and subsistence farmers. He noted that ZTBL recently disbursed PKR 33 billion in agri loans to these farmers under the Prime Minister Kissan Package, with over PKR 10 billion allocated for farm mechanization. He underscored ZTBL's strategic outreach to underserved rural areas through its network of over 500 branches, supported by dedicated mobile credit officers and branch managers.

Both sides recognized the importance of collaboration, particularly in introducing Belarusian agricultural machinery to Pakistani farmers. Mr. Bhatti reiterated ZTBL’s eagerness to explore joint ventures under the guidance of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of National Food Security & Research, and the State Bank of Pakistan to uplift small farmers and stimulate rural economic growth.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from both parties to continue working together, leveraging ZTBL’s extensive reach and Belarus's expertise in agricultural technology and mechanization, paving the way for investment in diverse projects in Pakistan.