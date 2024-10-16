BISP Chairperson underscores need of promoting skill development for poverty alleviation

KARACHI - The Chairperson, Benazir Income Support Program, Senator Rubina Khalid underscoring the need of promoting skill development for poverty alleviation, Tuesday, said that BISP is determined to equip the youth with vocational training for ensuring employment opportunities to them.

While chairing a meeting during visit of Hunar Foundation in Korangi area of Karachi, she said that our focus is on provision of the vocational training to young members of families registered with BISP in accordance with international standards and global market demand so that they could be able to earn decent livelihood for their families and contribute in economic stability of the country.

Senator Rubina Khalid highlighting the BISP’s key role in social protection and providing financial assistance to the deserving families across the country said that BISP was trying to meet the gap in expenditure and income of the deserving households through financial assistance. Currently around 9.3 million registered families were getting financial assistance through quarterly stipends and the number was expected to enhance more than 10 million after completion of dynamic registration process, she informed.

Youth comprise a large portion of national population and we have to engage the young people and utilize their energies for development and economic stability of the country, she said and vowed that BISP was gearing up for providing technical and skill training to enable individuals to secure employment both locally and internationally, thereby improving their economic conditions. She added that skill development will help bringing people out of poverty and achievement of poverty graduation targets will create space for registration of new families in the BISP. We had positive talks with members of Sindh cabinet about coordinated efforts for skill development in the province while BISP was also engaged with NAVTEC, STEVTA and other vocational training bodies, she said and also emphasized the importance of cooperation between BISP and vocational training institutions.

Senator Rubina Khalid further stressed the importance of securing internationally recognized certifications for skilled workers and said, “If we ensure authentic global certifications across various sectors, our skilled labor will be in demand worldwide.” She also highlighted the need to include basic work ethics and health and hygiene practices as part of the training curriculum.

CEO Hunar Foundation Tahir Javed, CEO Operations Ghufran Ahmed and others briefed the BISP Chairperson about endeavour, efforts and future strategy of the foundation.

Earlier, BISP chairperson visited different training and skill development facilities being provided at the Hunar Foundation institutions. She interacted with the teachers and students and also inquired about various short courses and skills development programs of the foundation.

Later on, Senator Rubina Khalid also paid a visit to BISP District South Office and Dynamic Registration Center at KMC Building. Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Director General BISP Sindh Zulfikar Ali Sheikh, Deputy Director Zulqarnain Haider Shah and others also accompanied. The BISP chairperson met the staff in the office and the women who came for registration and listened to the problems and issued. She instructed the officials concerned for immediate solution of the problems. Chairperson BISP also planted a sapling in the office premises.