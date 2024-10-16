Book Review: You Never Cried by Nawa Sohail

LAHORE - ‘Why is crying considered a symbol of weakness?’ You Never Cried is a psychological fiction written by Nawa Sohail, where she challenges the cultural stigma associated with human vulnerability. Even in today’s world, emotional vulnerability is expected to be kept hidden from the public eye, as emotional expressions are often ridiculed, and those displaying them are bullied. We live in a society that forces us to hide our tears, equating strength with the suppression of emotions.

You Never Cried is set in a fictional town called Pace Town, with a rustic backdrop where people are very close to Nature. They live simple, homely lives, enjoying the wind on dark, cold nights. Their lives are not dictated by social media, and their days do not start with laptops or electronic gadgets. They value familial bonds and cherish the time they spend in each other’s company. Though their town is a close-knit place, the writer uses her poetic and emotionally intense style to address societal stigmas linked to unresolved trauma. She talks about the lasting impact of post-trauma and how one functions with it. Her characters are victims of PTSD, unable to express the things that have hurt them. Miraculously, they find comfort in their love for one another, but will that love be strong enough to fight against the silenced pain and the danger lurking outside their cozy bubble? Will they confront the social stigma and heal, or will they fall victim to their unresolved pain and destroy themselves? Do they need to cry to move on, or have their tears already dried up? You Never Cried is a brave exploration of emotions, delving into the art of letting go. This story will encourage you to share your pain as a way to move forward and heal. “She was tired of living in the shadows and often wondered how long a human heart could endure pain. What happens when it can’t hold it any longer? Does anyone notice? The world can be so cruel sometimes” (You Never Cried, 66).