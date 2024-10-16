Child marriage in Pakistan

If child marriage were to be described as a mythical creature, it could be depicted as giant, invisible parasite that leeches onto the skin of its victims, leaving them crippled and devoid of life. Pakistan has nearly 19 million child brides and it is estimated that around 4.6 million of them were married before the age of 15 and 18.9 million before they turned 18. These daunting figures thus, bring us to a wider web of questions: how does it reflect the society we live in, how does it impact the children born in these circumstances as they become a part of the same loop and to what extent will these figures continue to be treated as merely numbers with nothing substantial achieved to combat them.

With gender inequalities forming the parameters of our society young girls are mostly subjected to exploitation. Their naivety provides the perfect canvas that can be used by traditionalists to paint out the idea of a perfect future. These girls are often deprived of education resulting in a restricted world view something that can easily become a part of their belief system as they have been exposed to a singular reality. Mental manipulation coupled with force is a constant practice when addressing issues of child marriages. Traditions and customs at times are valued more than consent which really questions the idea of free will – who is allowed to exercise it? If a right cannot be exercised by all demographics within a country should it really be considered valid at large? The concept of protecting female honor and chastity has also been engrained in our society where husbands are seen as protectors and the fact that is completely negated in the process is that child marriage increases the risk of being subjected to sexual violence thereby NOT protecting the vulnerable.

It can be said with utmost certainty that children who would grow up in disruptive environments created by child marriages would carry the generational trauma with them, something which is scientifically proven. As identified by psychology today, “Generational trauma is passed down through families, often resulting from the unresolved suffering and experiences of past generations. This cycle of pain and disadvantage continues unless actively addressed and healed.” The next generation would be more prone to abuse whether that be physical, mental, emotional or even financial. It would be extremely difficult for them to break out of this loop to take a step towards individual independence something which is necessary for all to truly uncover your identity and to establish one-self in this world. If a child does try to end this unfortunate loop they would be labelled as defiant and force can be used to make them surrender repeating the horrid cycle again. If the cycle never ends it becomes a norm.

The importance of definitive action regarding this issue cannot be stressed enough. Enforcing stricter punishments such as heavy fines and imprisonment can help us systematically breakdown the practice, awareness drives and counselling to help the public understand thoroughly the impact and implications of child marriage can be attained via collaboration with NGO’s , implementation of Article 34 and 37 of the constitution to categorize the practice as a social evil, establishing of an emergency helpline to provide assistance to those in need and lastly unifying the age of marriage across all provinces to 18 years as said by Nilofar Bakhtiar, “I suggest that the minimum age for girl marriage should be 18 in Pakistan but in Punjab and some other provinces minimum age is 16.” These steps will prove to be essential in protecting young children and thus, safeguarding the future of our country.

To conclude, in order protect the vulnerable from a forlorn deceit we must ensure that we work collectively representing those who haven’t been represented for united our voices echo the loudest.