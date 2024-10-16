CM Maryam Nawaz urges respectful approach to curb food wastage

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has called for adopting a respectful and mindful approach to curbing food wastage. In her message on World Food Day, she highlighted the critical issue of global food insecurity, which affects millions worldwide, and expressed concern over the billions of tons of food wasted each year.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that Islam places great value on the blessing of food and explicitly prohibits its wastage. She urged the public to adopt civilized behavior to reduce food wastage, particularly in homes, hotels, and during events. She described food wastage as a reflection of carelessness and indifference.

To combat this issue, the Punjab government has effectively implemented a one-dish policy at events, with the Chief Minister warning that any violation of this policy will face strict action. She called on people to avoid wasting food to ensure the availability of safe and quality food for future generations.

"Let’s build a society where everyone has access to food," CM Maryam Nawaz asserted.

World Food Day is being observed globally today (Wednesday), including in Pakistan, to raise awareness about hunger and promote action for the future of food, people, and the planet. This year’s theme, "Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future," emphasizes the importance of access to food for all.

World Food Day, celebrated annually on October 16, commemorates the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. The day is marked by various organizations working on hunger and food security, including the World Food Programme, the World Health Organization, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.