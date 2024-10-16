CM Maryam terms holding of SCO summit in Pakistan a historic event

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday termed the holding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit Conference in Pakistan a historic event saying that it will play a pivotal role in the development and prosperity of the region. “The vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif enabled Pakistan to come out of global isolation and gave Pakistan a strong diplomatic position as well. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif worked tirelessly for effective diplomacy and I pay tribute to him,” she said in a statement.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting provides a golden opportunity for the countries of the region to promote mutual cooperation and bilateral trade. The forum will provide an opportunity to adopt a common strategy on key issues such as climate change, economy, terrorism and extremism.’’