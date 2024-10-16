Wednesday, October 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Maryam terms holding of SCO summit in Pakistan a historic event

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday termed the holding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit Conference in Pakistan a historic event saying that it will play a pivotal role in the development and prosperity of the region. “The vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif enabled Pakistan to come out of global isolation and gave Pakistan a strong diplomatic position as well. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif worked tirelessly for effective diplomacy and I pay tribute to him,” she said in a statement.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting provides a golden opportunity for the countries of the region to promote mutual cooperation and bilateral trade. The forum will provide an opportunity to adopt a common strategy on key issues such as climate change, economy, terrorism and extremism.’’

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1729054413.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024