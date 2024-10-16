CM Murad expresses concern over deteriorating state of Karachi’s infrastructure

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a high-level meeting and expressed concern over the deteriorating state of Karachi’s infrastructure, identifying ongoing development projects, damaged roads, drainage issues, illegal parking and rampant encroachments as major contributors to the city’s severe traffic congestion.

The CM, in a decisive move, set a deadline for clearing encroachments from 10 to 15 key roads in the city for which he constituted a task force under Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani and ordered immediate efforts to uplift the affected areas.

Shah pointed out the role of drug addicts in damaging public infrastructure, pointing out that they steal steel rods, streetlight pipes, and other materials, causing further degradation of public spaces.

“I want the administration to relocate all drug users currently living under bridges and in slum areas. Their theft of steel rods from bridges and streetlights not only defaces the city but also undermines our development efforts,” Shah stressed, directing civic agencies to strengthen vigilance to prevent such thefts.

The Director General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Rasheed Solangi, informed the Chief Minister (CM) that they have begun issuing QR codes for all approvals, as per the CM’s instructions. The CM was informed that out of 425 buildings currently under construction, 201 have been issued permits with QR codes, which will enable better regulation and monitoring.

Scanning the QR code will reveal the date of approval, NOC for advertisement, date of starting and completion, number of floors, name of the builder, architect, and contractor, and cost of a flat/shop based on its location/floor. To another question, the Chief Minister was informed that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) in District South had identified 25 commercial buildings with approved reserved car parking spaces, but the owners had illegally converted these areas into godowns. With the support of the Commissioner and the Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi, six of the parking areas have been restored, three buildings have been sealed, and notices have been issued to the rest.

The SBCA chief also told the CM that they have conducted 1210 raids against illegal construction and sealed several buildings, including 16 in Lyari. At this, the CM directed the SBCA to ensure no building was allowed to be erected illegally, and every approval should have solid reasons to issue. CM Shah issued clear instructions to SBCA and administration not to allow dumping of construction material and debris on the service roads and to seal the buildings in case of violation of his orders.

It was pointed out that the ongoing development work on the Red Line BRT was one of the traffic jam reasons in the area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal. At this, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin told the CM that the work on the BRT Red Line, particularly from Hassan Square to Tank Chown has been sped up.

The CM directed him to ensure the completion of the work on the said corridors by December or January 2025. Meanwhile, he directed the administration to remove encroachments along the service road opened for traffic from Hassan Square onward.

The chief minister formed a committee under Minister of Local Government Saeed Ghani, along with the Mayor of Karachi, the Commissioner, and other relevant officers with the task of identifying 10 to 15 important roads in the city by tomorrow and then initiating the operation to remove encroachments from walkways, green belts, streets, and footpaths.

The chief minister emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards encroachments on major roads and instructed the administration, KMC, and towns to ensure close coordination in removing encroachments.

He also emphasised that once removed, encroachments should not be allowed to reemerge at any cost. Additionally, Murad Shah stressed the need to preserve green belts and instructed that the outdoor generators placed by banks and hospitals be relocated within their premises.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, and others, who discussed strategies to expedite the city’s development and curb illegal activities.

Road cutting was a significant topic of discussion in the meeting, particularly in Lyari, where funds generated are not reinvested in road repair and rehabilitation, leading to subpar patchwork and rapid deterioration. The overlapping jurisdiction of various authorities exacerbates these problems.

The CM issued directives to establish road-cutting conditions, including a two-year moratorium on road-cutting after initial establishment. A dual costs system shall also be introduced to separate costs for road cutting and rehabilitation, minimising unnecessary digging. Additionally, the CM decided that a centralised authority should be established to grant road-cutting permissions, with the collected fees transferred back to the towns.

Regarding illegal parking, the CM emphasised the need to maintain smooth traffic flow and reduce congestion on busy roads. It was noted that designated parking spaces in plazas are often underutilized, leading to parking in service lanes and worsening congestion.

The Chief Minister directed that plazas with designated parking areas must ensure these spaces are 100 per cent functional. He also instructed Deputy Commissioners, with assistance from the SBCA, to identify plazas with underutilized parking spaces. Shah also directed the administration and the police to eradicate illegal parking practices through coordination with the traffic police.

Murad Shah directed that parking on roads with high traffic during peak hours is to be prohibited to reduce congestion. A media campaign will also be launched to inform the public about these new measures and build support and confidence in the initiative.

The chief minister, during the discussion, raised concerns about the safety of billboards on rooftops. He endorsed third-party strength certification and emphasised its implementation. Additionally, he directed the chief secretary to establish a regulatory framework to ensure proper strength certification.

The discussion emphasised the importance of citizen services provided by towns, KMC, and DC offices, including domicile, birth, and death certificates. Streamlining the birth registration process was highlighted, with a suggestion that removing fees for birth certificates could incentivize public registration.

Chief Minister Murad Shah directed the removal of fees for birth certificates to encourage public registration. He also instructed that the certification system across KMC, towns, union councils, and DC offices be strengthened to ensure a smooth and easy process for obtaining documents such as domicile and PRC (Permanent Resident Certificate).