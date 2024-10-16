CM seeks details of illegal housing schemes from LDA

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, sought details about illegal housing schemes from Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

During the meeting, proposal to impose a ban with regard to selling of plot files on illegal housing schemes was reviewed. LDA DG was directed to submit a report within 15 days in this regard.

The chief minister directed the development institutions to submit a comprehensive plan to fill the potholes of roads in Lahore. ‘LDA Development and CM Initiative’ were comprehensively reviewed in the meeting.

The CM was apprised in a detailed briefing about the ‘Lahore Shop and Drop Tramway’ that the 8.2 km long tram will pass through Kalma Chowk, Main Boulevard, Hussain Chowk, MM Alam Road, Mini Market and other areas. Five trams will be operated simultaneously and trams will be available after every two minutes at every stop.

A briefing was also given about the project of construction of special road from Karim Block to Motorway. The proposal to demolish Data Nagar flyover in view of its dilapidated condition was reviewed in the meeting. ‘LDA Road Network Restructuring Plan’ was also submitted in the meeting.

Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, Vice Chairman LDA Mian Marghub Ahmed, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Housing, DG LDA and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif constituted a 7-member high-powered committee to investigate the private college alleged rape case, and directed it to submit a detailed investigative report within 48 hours.

The CM directed the investigation committee to record evidence of the abuse case, besides statements of the parties concerned. She also directed them to examine police action and response of the college administration to the case. The CM appointed the Chief Secretary convener of the committee. Other members of the committee include Secretaries Home, Higher Education, Health, Special Education and any other co-opted member.