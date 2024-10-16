COAS expresses desire to further cement Pak-Belarus military partnership

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday expressed desire to further strengthen military partnership between Pakistan and Belarus. COAS was talking to Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko in Islamabad.

During the meeting, discussions were held on regional dynamics and the enhancement of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two nations. Army Chief also reaffirmed Pakistan’s appreciation for Belarus’s contributions to global and regional affairs. Prime Minister of Belarus commended the Pakistan’s Armed Forces for their pivotal role in promoting regional peace and stability, and acknowledged their professionalism and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.