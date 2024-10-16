Wednesday, October 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

COAS expresses desire to further cement Pak-Belarus military partnership

COAS expresses desire to further cement Pak-Belarus military partnership
Our Staff Reporter
October 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday expressed desire to further strengthen military partnership between Pakistan and Belarus. COAS was talking to Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko in Islamabad.

During the meeting, discussions were held on regional dynamics and the enhancement of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two nations. Army Chief also reaffirmed Pakistan’s appreciation for Belarus’s contributions to global and regional affairs. Prime Minister of Belarus commended the Pakistan’s Armed Forces for their pivotal role in promoting regional peace and stability, and acknowledged their professionalism and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1728969083.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024