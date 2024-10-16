Commissioner calls for ensuring free LG by-poll

PESHAWAR - Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Tuesday directed all relevant authorities to utilise all available resources to ensure the free and fair conduct of the by-election scheduled for October 20 in neighbourhood and village councils.

Presiding over a meeting to review election arrangements, he instructed the District Administrations, Police, District Election Commission, and other institutions in Peshawar, Nowshera, and Charsadda districts to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations as soon as possible.

He also directed the deployment of police personnel at polling stations one day before the elections and the increase of personnel strength based on the nature of the polling stations.