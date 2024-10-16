Court orders registration of murder FIR in case reported as suicide

BUREWALA - Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Mirza Shahid Baig on Tuesday ordered the registration of a murder case after brother of the victim pleaded that the case that was reported as suicide four months back was actually a murder incident and alleged that his brother was killed by his wife and accomplices to claim his property. Nazir Ahmad said that his brother, Bashir Ahmad, had contracted marriage in June 2024, however, after some time, the body of his brother was found hanging by a mango tree in the Sadr Burewala area and the incident was reported as suicide.

Advocate Mirza Zahid Mahmood said that his client’s brother was killed by his wife and accomplices to claim his property. He also added that in the photograph it was clear that the feet of the deceased were touching the ground which created doubts about the suicide claims. Meanwhile, in compliance with the court order, Burewala Sadr police registered an FIR against five accused, including Muzammil Hussain alias Javed Jaida, Shazia Bibi, widow of Bashir Ahmad, Ayesha Mushtaq, widow of Bashir Ahmed, and two unidentified accused. The complainant said that the three accused had come to him sometime back and confessed to have tortured and killed his brother Bashir Ahmad and later hanged his body by a tree to portray it as a suicide. The FIR was registered under Section 302, 148, 149 PPC.