Wednesday, October 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Cricket Australia reveals dates for 2025-26 men's Ashes series

Cricket Australia reveals dates for 2025-26 men's Ashes series
Web Sports Desk
3:29 PM | October 16, 2024
Sports

Cricket Australia has officially unveiled the highly anticipated 2025-26 Men’s Ashes series schedule, starting with the opening "West Test" at Perth Stadium from November 21-25, 2025. The announcement, made at a special event at Scarborough Beach in Perth with support from the Western Australian Government, outlined the five-match series, which will continue with a day-night Test at the Gabba in Brisbane (December 4-8) and the iconic Christmas Test at Adelaide Oval (December 17-21).

The Boxing Day Test at Melbourne's MCG (December 26-30) and the New Year’s Test at Sydney's SCG (January 4-8) will retain traditional slots, providing fans with a classic summer of Ashes cricket. The early release of dates is part of Cricket Australia's seven-year scheduling plan, aimed at helping fans and tourism partners prepare in advance.

FBR chairman calls for income and corporate tax rate reduction

Joel Morrison, CA’s Executive General Manager for Events and Operations, expressed excitement about the series, emphasizing the global interest and collaboration with state governments to grow Australia’s major cricketing events.

Western Australia's Deputy Premier, Rita Saffioti, highlighted the significance of hosting the series opener in Perth, noting the opportunity for UK visitors to enjoy both cricket and Western Australia's scenic attractions.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1729054413.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024