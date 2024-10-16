Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Dengue cases surge in Punjab with 172 new infections in 24 Hours

Dengue cases surge in Punjab with 172 new infections in 24 Hours
Web Desk
9:47 PM | October 16, 2024
National

The dengue threat in Punjab continues to escalate as 172 new cases were reported across the province in the last 24 hours, with Rawalpindi being the hardest hit, recording 157 cases.

Lahore reported eight cases, while Jehlum confirmed two. Gujranwala, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, and Okara each reported one case.

So far, a total of 3,771 dengue cases have been documented in Punjab, with 904 infections recorded in the past week alone.

Authorities have assured that adequate stocks of dengue and other essential medicines are available at public hospitals across the province.

Web Desk

National

