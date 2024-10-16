Deteriorated

The main road in Hub City was recently reconstructed, stretching from the Hub bypass to the Bhawani area, aiming to provide a more convenient route for travellers. Although the road was relatively passable before the reconstruction, with only a few areas collecting rainwater and some potholes, the authorities decided to address these issues. However, due to substandard reconstruction, the road has been deteriorating day by day as vehicles continue to use it. The newly resurfaced road is already caving in and riddled with potholes. This degradation has made travelling even more difficult, with clouds of dust rising from the road and the potholes creating more inconvenience than before. The government must ensure proper road construction; otherwise, repairs will be required every few months.

ASIM BALOCH,

Balochistan.