Wednesday, October 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Education Economics

October 16, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Editorials

The Pakistan government’s economic reforms have necessitated several tough decisions, from cutting funding for vital programs to raising taxes and increasing electricity tariffs—all of which have been unpopular moves. These measures, however, are intended to avert an economic disaster in the coming years.

While the need for such difficult decisions is understood, there must be a point where the government refrains from prioritising profitability over public service. Certain sectors, particularly in countries with limited financial freedom, do not need to generate economic profit but must exist as essential services provided by the state. One such sector is education.

The Finance Ministry, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission, the Planning Commission, the Ministry of National Health, and international monetary organisations, has indicated plans to restructure Pakistan’s public universities. The goal is to make these institutions leaner and more efficient. While this is a commendable aim, the government’s broader objective appears to include reducing funding for public universities, which is concerning.

Court awarded 11-year imprisonment to drug pusher

At present, the budget allocated for higher education stands at a modest 61 billion rupees, up from 40 billion last year, with further cuts being considered. Here, a distinction must be made between improving efficiency and cutting essential funding. It is true that Pakistan’s public institutions, including universities, suffer from bureaucratic inefficiency and patronage, much like other state-run entities such as PIA. Reducing administrative bloat, trimming unnecessary staff, and freeing research and academic departments from the influence of entrenched interests are all necessary reforms.

However, if these cost-cutting measures lead to the transformation of public universities into aggressively for-profit institutions, the benefits offered to students from low-income backgrounds—such as affordable fees, scholarships, and other support—will be at risk. It is therefore crucial that the government draws a clear line. While public universities must become competitive, efficient, and streamlined, funding for non-profitable but essential areas such as research and scholarships must remain intact.

Elderly woman killed, 18 others injured in road accident

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1728969083.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024