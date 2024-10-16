Empowering special persons: A remarkable initiative by Punjab government

In a significant step towards inclusivity and support for persons with disabilities, the Punjab Government has launched a groundbreaking initiative. Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, announced that special persons holding the Himmat Card can now enjoy free travel on the Orange Line Metro Train and Metro Bus Service. This announcement marks a notable advancement in making public transportation accessible for all citizens of Punjab.

The inauguration ceremony for this free travel facility was held at the Orange Line Metro Station. The event was graced by the Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt, alongside the Minister of Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan. Their presence underscored the government's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for persons with disabilities.

During the event, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt, addressed the media with a heartfelt message. He emphasized that this facility will be available seven days a week, significantly easing the travel challenges faced by special persons. “By the grace of Allah, this initiative aims to alleviate the travel concerns of our special brothers and sisters,” said Butt.

Sohail Shaukat Butt also highlighted the broader vision behind the Himmat Card, drawing parallels with the compassionate principles of the "Riyast e Madina". He stated, “The true embodiment of the "Riyasat e Madina" is today's Punjab. To witness the Riyasat e Madina, look at the Himmat Card.” His words underscored the government's dedication to creating a society where every individual is valued and supported.

In a pointed message to the opposition, Butt remarked, “The opposition should learn from Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Only a compassionate Chief Minister like Maryam Nawaz Sharif can hold the hands of persons with disabilities.” This statement reflects the spirit of empathy and understanding that drives the current administration’s policies.

Butt eloquently described the state’s role as akin to that of a nurturing mother, ensuring that the needs of all its children are met. He said, “The state is like a mother, and the Punjab government is fulfilling this role admirably through the Himmat Card. The purpose of the Himmat Card is to provide our special brothers and sisters with dignified facilities.” This initiative is a testament to the government's commitment to providing dignified and accessible facilities for all citizens, especially those with disabilities.

Minister of Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan, also shared his thoughts on this occasion. He stated, “Ensuring that persons with disabilities have equal access to public transportation is a vital step towards an inclusive society. The free travel facility on the Orange Line Metro Train and Metro Bus Service will greatly enhance their mobility and independence. We are proud to be part of an initiative that reflects our commitment to accessibility and equality for all.”

The free travel facility on the Orange Line Metro Train and Metro Bus Service is a monumental step towards inclusivity and accessibility. It reflects the Punjab Government's dedication to creating an environment where persons with disabilities can navigate the city with ease and dignity. This initiative not only reduces travel costs but also enhances the independence and mobility of special persons.

As we move forward, it is initiatives like these that pave the way for a more inclusive and compassionate society. The Punjab Government's commitment to the welfare of its citizens, especially those with disabilities, is a shining example of leadership and empathy. With the Himmat Card, Punjab is setting a precedent for other regions to follow, ensuring that no one is left behind. Credit must be given to Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, whose compassionate leadership has made this remarkable initiative possible.