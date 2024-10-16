Essence of Music

Music is an essential part of human life, possessing the unique ability to touch our hearts and create lasting memories. It can reduce stress and promote relaxation. Music’s profound power lies in its ability to evoke emotions—just a simple melody can transport us to treasured moments or alter our mood in minutes. Beyond its emotional impact, music can deepen our connection with our feelings. Psychologists suggest that listening to music enhances memory, concentration, and creativity. The benefits of music on mental health are clear, and for me, listening to music is an unparalleled experience.

MARYAM BARKAT,

Turbat.