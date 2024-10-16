Faisalabad Police recover abducted student, arrest uncle

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Police recovered a student within 24 hours after his kidnapping in Thikriwala police limits.

A police spokesperson said here on Tuesday that 15-year-old Ammar Ajmal, a matric student, went missing under mysterious circumstances and his parents lodged a complaint with Thikriwala police when they failed to search him out. The police started an investigation on scientific lines and recovered the boy within 24 hours after his abduction. The police also nabbed a kidnapper, Sajid, from the spot, who is maternal uncle of the child and he had kidnapped him for ransom. The accused was locked behind bars while an investigation is ongoing, he added.

BODY OF ABDUCTED BOY RECOVERED FROM FIELDS

A body of a boy was recovered from fields after 24 hours of his abduction in the Sadr police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said here that 7-year-old Ali Hasan of Chak No 228-RB Gatti had gone missing under mysterious circumstances while playing outside his house on Monday.

The police registered a complaint and started an investigation. However, farmers found a body in fields outside the locality and the police took it into custody which had stains of blood. He was later identified as ill-fated Ali Hasan, who might have been killed after sexual assault. The body was dispatched to mortuary to ascertain the cause of death.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident and directed the SSP Iqbal Division to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest in addition to ensuring the arrest of the accused, the spokesperson added.