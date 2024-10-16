FBISE, LUMS to hold Mathematics Olympiad in Dec

ISLAMABAD - In an exciting development for students passionate about mathematics, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) will hold Pakistan’s first-ever national-level “Pakistan Mathematics Olympiad” this year. According to the FBISE, the competition, to be held in mid-December, is set to be a landmark event aimed at encouraging mathematical excellence among high school students across the country.

Students enrolled in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or O Level, and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or A Level, as well as equivalent qualifications from all educational streams across the country, have registered to participate in the Olympiad. This Olympiad will provide participants with a platform to showcase their mathematical skills, encouraging them to adopt this subject in their future careers.

With prestigious prizes up for grabs, including cash rewards, medals, laptops, and scholarships for admission in top universities in Pakistan, the event promises to attract the best young mathematical minds from across Pakistan.

These incentives aim to encourage students to pursue excellence in mathematics and inspire a generation of problem-solvers and critical thinkers.

The details of the event are available on the official FBISE website. As part of this collaboration, LUMS has developed a comprehensive syllabus tailored specifically for the PMO.

To aid in better preparation and understanding of the contest paper, a model question paper has also been crafted, offering students valuable insights into the format and level of difficulty of the competition.

This inclusive approach ensures that students from diverse educational backgrounds have the opportunity to participate and showcase their mathematical talents on a national platform.