FIA forms committee to investigate Lahore college ‘rape’ disinformation

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has established a seven-member committee to investigate the spread of disinformation on social media regarding an alleged rape incident at a private college in Lahore. This action follows a formal complaint from the college principal, prompting the formation of the investigation team led by the deputy director of the FIA's Cybercrime Wing.

The FIA has begun taking action against individuals disseminating false information about the Lahore college ‘rape’ case, which has disrupted public order. FIA officials have committed to utilizing all necessary resources to ensure that those involved face appropriate legal consequences.

In a parallel move, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has also set up a high-level committee to look into the alleged rape of a female student at the college. According to the notification, this six-member committee will be chaired by the Punjab chief secretary, with the home secretary, advocate general Punjab, secretary of higher education, and secretary of specialized healthcare also serving as members.

Adding complexity to the situation, the father of the girl at the center of the allegations has denied any incident of rape, asserting that the protests surrounding his daughter are unfounded. He clarified that his daughter suffered a back injury after slipping at home, which led to her admission to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"We have provided the police with our daughter’s medical reports," he stated, expressing disbelief at the protests linked to his daughter’s name. "Those who have daughters can feel this pain," he emphasized, highlighting the emotional toll of the situation.