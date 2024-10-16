Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill

KARACHI - The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has signed the Anti-Narcotics Force Bill here on Tues­day. The legislation is aimed at establishing special anti-narcotics courts. The Anti-Narcotics Force will play a more active role to bring criminals to justice, he said adding that this legislation is the need of the hour. The Governor said that drug dealers are making the youth of the society addicted to drugs. He said that the establishment of special courts will help in drug prevention.

GOVERNOR PAYS TRIBUTES TO WOMEN ON INT’L RURAL WOMEN’S DAY

The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori in his message on International Rural Women’s Day paid tributes to the rural women. He said, ‘Today is the day to recognize the great services of rural women.’Governor Tessori said that rural women have an unforgettable role in agriculture and rural development. Rural women have a key role in pro­moting environmental protection, he said adding that gender equality and women empowerment are top priorities. He said that acknowledging the tireless work of rural women is our collective responsibility.