Wednesday, October 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill

Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill
Our Staff Reporter
October 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has signed the Anti-Narcotics Force Bill here on Tues­day. The legislation is aimed at establishing special anti-narcotics courts. The Anti-Narcotics Force will play a more active role to bring criminals to justice, he said adding that this legislation is the need of the hour. The Governor said that drug dealers are making the youth of the society addicted to drugs. He said that the establishment of special courts will help in drug prevention.

GOVERNOR PAYS TRIBUTES TO WOMEN ON INT’L RURAL WOMEN’S DAY

The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori in his message on International Rural Women’s Day paid tributes to the rural women. He said, ‘Today is the day to recognize the great services of rural women.’Governor Tessori said that rural women have an unforgettable role in agriculture and rural development. Rural women have a key role in pro­moting environmental protection, he said adding that gender equality and women empowerment are top priorities. He said that acknowledging the tireless work of rural women is our collective responsibility.

Pakistan committed to ensuring safety of Chinese nationals: Gilai

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1728969083.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024