Govt keeps petrol price unchanged

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Government Tuesday jacked up the prices of High Speed Diesel by Rs 5 per litre, while kept the rate of Petrol unchanged for the 2nd fortnightly of October. The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products, based on the price variations in the international market and determined the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight, starting from 16th October 2024, said a notification issued here by Finance Division. According to the notification, the price of HSD has been increased by Rs 5 per litre, while there will be no change in the price of Petrol for the second fortnightly of October (16 Oct to 31 Oct).

Following the increase of Rs 5 per litre, HSD will go up to Rs 251.29 per litre from the existing Rs 246.29 per litre.

Notably, during the past two and half months, the government had consecutively five times slashed the prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel, since August 2024.

The new prices will be effective from October 16, till further revision.