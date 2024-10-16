Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Govt revises petroleum products prices for next fortnight

Web Desk
10:04 AM | October 16, 2024
The government has announced the revised prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight, effective from today. According to the latest update, the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been increased by 5 rupees per liter, bringing the new price to 251.29 rupees per liter.

However, the price of petrol remains unchanged at 247.03 rupees per liter, providing some relief for consumers amidst fluctuating global oil prices. The revisions come as part of the government's routine fortnightly review of petroleum prices, impacting various sectors reliant on fuel for transportation and operations.

