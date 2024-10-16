Govt taking steps to ensure better use of underground water: Minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Maj (Retd) Sajjad Barkwal, has said that the provincial government is taking steps to prevent water wastage and ensure better use of underground water for agricultural purposes.

In line with the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan, small dams have been constructed across the province. He explained that farmers in the province are currently facing challenges such as a shortage of agricultural land and resources, erosion of existing agricultural land, and urban expansion. Additionally, water reservoirs are depleting, and addressing these issues could significantly boost agricultural production.

He expressed these views while addressing the “Workshop on Groundwater Capacity and Recharge Estimates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” held here on Tuesday. The workshop was attended by the Consul General of the American Consulate General in Peshawar, Shanti More; Secretary of Agriculture, Atta-ur-Rahman; Director General of Soil Conservation, Yasin Wazir; Director General of On-Farm Water Management, Hayat Khan; Director General of Agriculture Engineering, Nasim Javed; Dr. Azeem Shah, Chief of Party for WMFEP; and officers from the Agriculture Department, Irrigation Department, private and partner institutions, as well as representatives from academia and other relevant authorities.

During the opening session of the workshop, the GIS Lab of Soil and Water Conservation presented a map of water reservoirs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aimed at improving the management of water bodies.

The workshop included detailed discussions on possible zoning and recharge estimates for groundwater, perspectives of water users in different areas, activities supported by USA ID, and other related issues.

Thanking the participants for their attendance, the minister emphasised the need to move towards food self-sufficiency. He acknowledged that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been severely affected by terrorism, which has resulted in numerous challenges. He expressed hope that the people of the province, known for their peaceful nature, would overcome these difficulties. He also highlighted the crucial role of women in the Agriculture Department in providing public services and emphasized the need to keep pace with global developments.

Sajjad Barkwal discussed in detail the agricultural background of the province, measures taken to support farmers, and the challenges they face.

On the occasion, US Consul General Shanti More thanked the participants for their valuable input and suggestions during the workshop. She stressed the importance of joint efforts to ensure a consistent water supply for all. She also pointed out that the development of command areas and the restoration of flood-affected properties would lead to better agricultural outcomes.

USA ID’s WMFEP programme was mentioned, with a focus on four components: the development of the Gomal Zam Dam command area, improved capacity for relevant agencies and staff of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, agricultural water management in the province, and strengthening governance while increasing cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan on water policy, practices, and challenges. The programme’s main goal is to assist the government in improving performance in the Gomal Zam Command Area Development.

At the end of the workshop, KP Agriculture Minister presented a shield to Consul General Shanti More and distributed certificates of appreciation to the participants.