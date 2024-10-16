Grand operation launched against illegal gold mining

Peshawar - On the directives of Muhammad Musaddiq Abbasi, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Anti-corruption, a large-scale operation has been carried out against illegal companies operating in the Nowshera and Kohat regions, resulting in the seizure of over 200 machines used for illegal gold extraction. Several First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against those involved. Abbasi emphasized that this is just the beginning of a broader effort to clamp down on illegal mining activities in the province.

The Mining Department has successfully concluded an open auction for four gold mining blocks in Nowshera, generating more than Rs4 billion in revenue. The auction, overseen by provincial authorities, marks a significant milestone in the effort to promote legal mining operations in the region.