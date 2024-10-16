HEC warns public of scam calls, fake social media pages for attestation

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued a public warning regarding a surge in fraudulent activities involving scam calls and fake social media pages falsely claiming affiliation with the commission.

According to an official alert, imposters posing as HEC representatives have been making scam calls to extract personal information for degree attestation or re-verification of already attested documents. Some individuals, claiming to be HEC Attestation Agents, are demanding excessive fees for services beyond the prescribed charges.

The commission has also reported that fake social media pages are being used to promote unauthorized degree verification services.

HEC clarified that it does not employ any agents or make unsolicited calls for attestation purposes. The public is advised to use only the official HEC website (www.hec.gov.pk) or the attestation portal (eservices.hec.gov.pk) for any degree-related verification.

The commission urges individuals to report such scams to telecom providers, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), or the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in case of financial fraud.