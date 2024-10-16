Wednesday, October 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

HEC warns public of scam calls, fake social media pages for attestation

HEC warns public of scam calls, fake social media pages for attestation
Web Desk
3:41 PM | October 16, 2024
National

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued a public warning regarding a surge in fraudulent activities involving scam calls and fake social media pages falsely claiming affiliation with the commission.

According to an official alert, imposters posing as HEC representatives have been making scam calls to extract personal information for degree attestation or re-verification of already attested documents. Some individuals, claiming to be HEC Attestation Agents, are demanding excessive fees for services beyond the prescribed charges.

The commission has also reported that fake social media pages are being used to promote unauthorized degree verification services.

HEC clarified that it does not employ any agents or make unsolicited calls for attestation purposes. The public is advised to use only the official HEC website (www.hec.gov.pk) or the attestation portal (eservices.hec.gov.pk) for any degree-related verification.

The commission urges individuals to report such scams to telecom providers, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), or the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in case of financial fraud.

FBR chairman calls for income and corporate tax rate reduction

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1729054413.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024