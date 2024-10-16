Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Hospital records reveal medical details of private college student allegedly raped

Web Desk
3:54 PM | October 16, 2024
Regional, Lahore

The hospital record of a private college student in Lahore, who was allegedly raped, has revealed critical details about her medical treatment.

 According to the record, the student was first taken to General Hospital on October 2, where a CT scan showed no major injuries.

The following day, she was examined by a neurosurgery specialist at a private clinic. On October 4, she was admitted to a private hospital in Model Town, complaining of neck pain.

She remained hospitalized for eight days, during which an MRI scan diagnosed her with a nerve injury caused by a fall, as confirmed by the attending doctor.

Web Desk

