Hosting of 23rd SCO Summit milestone for Pakistan: Info Minister

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has termed Pakistan's hosting of 23rd SCO summit as a milestone in the context of international relations.
Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he said government has made excellent arrangements for SCO summit and global leaders and dignitaries will carry back home a positive image of country.
He said hosting an event like SCO summit is an honor for Pakistan and is a manifestation that the country has the capability to host such mega events.