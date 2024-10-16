Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Hosting of 23rd SCO Summit milestone for Pakistan: Info Minister
1:13 PM | October 16, 2024
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has termed Pakistan's hosting of 23rd SCO summit as a milestone in the context of international relations.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he said government has made excellent arrangements for SCO summit and global leaders and dignitaries will carry back home a positive image of country.

He said hosting an event like SCO summit  is an honor for Pakistan and is a manifestation that the country has the capability to host such mega events. 

