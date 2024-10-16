IBCC, BISE agree for online attestation of educational certificates through data sharing

ISLAMABAD - The Inter-Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) and the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at streamlining the verification and attestation process for students’ educational qualifications. This partnership will facilitate the secure, read-only access to BISE Shaheed Benazirabad’s student data through APIs, enhancing efficiency in educational record verification, said a press release on Tuesday. Under this agreement, IBCC will gain access to the data of students who apply to BISE Shaheed Benazirabad, allowing for the swift verification of academic records without the delays associated with manual processing. This initiative is expected to accelerate the authentication of certificates and enhance transparency. Dr. Ghluam Ali Mallah, Executive Director of IBCC, emphasized the importance of the collaboration, stating, “This MoU represents a significant step in leveraging technology to streamline our processes.

By providing IBCC with read-only access to BISE Shaheed Benazirabad’s database, we will be able to verify student records more efficiently and securely.”

Dr. Farooque Hassan, Chairman of BISE Shaheed Benazirabad, echoed these sentiments, adding, “We are committed to ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the data we share. This partnership is a milestone in modernizing educational verification in Pakistan.”

Through agreement, BISE Shaheed Benazirabad will provide IBCC with secure, read-only API access to its portal for verification purposes. Both parties will ensure strict confidentiality and security of the shared data. The data shared will be used exclusively for educational qualification verification and attestation.

This collaboration will significantly reduce delays in the verification process, benefiting both students and educational institutions across Pakistan.