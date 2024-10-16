IHC to resume hearing in petition of Imran Khan’s sister seeking meeting with brother tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Thursday (tomorrow) resume hearing in a petition of Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi seeking directions to allow her to meet his brother in Adiala jail. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct hearing of the petition moved by Imran’s sister Noreen Niazi through her counsel Salman Akram Raja Advocate.

In this matter, the IHC bench had directed the jail authorities to ensure the meeting of Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi’s sister with him as per jail manuals, immediately when the ban is lifted. Previously, Raja contended that petitioner is real sister of Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, who is currently confined in Adiala jail and it was submitted that the last time any family member or lawyer met him was on 03.10.2024 and that too during the court proceedings, conducted by National Accountability Court.

The counsel submitted that since then no counsel or family member has been allowed to meet Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi. He also submitted that the same is being done due to unjustifiable ban due to some threat alert. On court call, Additional Attorney General entered appearance and apprised the Court that Government of Punjab, Home Department has passed order to exercise vigilance due to threat alert deducted by National Counter Terrorism Authority, Islamabad.

In this regard, it was contended that on October 6, a letter was issued by the Government of Punjab, Home Department. Along with the said letter, documents indicating threat alert were also appended which indicated that there might be security threat at Central Jail, Adyala, Rawalpindi.

Deputy Superintendent Adiala Jail who was present in the Court, submitted that there is a complete restriction on visitation of prisoners till October 18 due to the letter received from the Government of Punjab. In response, counsel for the petitioner contended that Imran Ahmad Khan is suffering from ear ailment, hence on urgent basis, he needs to see his personal physician, namely Dr. Aasim Yousaf. In response to the above argument, the AAG submitted that Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi undergoes medical examination everyday and in case there is any indisposition, the medical staff at Central Jail is available for appropriate treatment.

Justice Aamer wrote in his order that the grievance of the petitioner is spelt out hereinabove and as per the statement of the Deputy Superintendent, Central Jail, there is a complete restriction with respect to visitation of the prisoners at Central Jail. He mentioned that in this regard, letter dated 06.10.2024 and threat alert No.093 are self explanatory. “There is no cavil with the submissions of counsel for the petitioner that Imran is a national political leader and his safety and health is of utmost importance, however, it cannot be ignored that there is a security alert and complete ban has been imposed on visitation of prisoners at Adiala Central Jail. Apprehensions were expressed even about the safety of Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi as well as his medical condition,” added the IHC CJ.

He further said, in such state of affairs, to make a way only for one person confined in Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi would be discriminating the other inmates. It is trite principle that everyone is equal before law, however, safety and medical condition of Mr. Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi is also of equal importance.”

Therefore, the judge directed the respondent No.2 to ensure the meeting of petitioner with Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, as per Jail Manuals, immediately when the ban is lifted.

He concluded that meanwhile, respondent No.2 is also directed to ensure that Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi is receiving the best possible medical care. In this regard, report regarding his safety and medical condition be submitted before next date of hearing.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till October 17 (tomorrow) for further proceedings.