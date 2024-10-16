Ikhtshamul Haq wins silver at 6th Asian Taekwondo Open C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Ikhtshamul Haq secured silver medal at the Kyorugi Kasad 6th Asian Taekwondo Open Championship 2024 held in Tangerang, Indonesia. He was narrowly defeated by Malaysia’s Zubair in the final. In addition, Maleeha Ali earned a bronze medal for her performance. On the first day of competition, Ikhtshamul Haq fought valiantly in the (-87 kg) final, losing with scores of 5-7, 7-12. Earlier, he defeated Indonesia’s Azhar Salim with a score of 13-10 in the first round and a dominant 10-0 in the second to secure his place in the final. In other matches, Pakistan’s Arbaz Khan faced a tough opponent in KASSANOV Izyat, ultimately losing 2-1.

In the women’s -73 kg category, Korea’s Shin Jeongeun defeated Maleeha Ali 3-0 and 4-1, advancing to the finals.

Additionally, in the women’s -57 kg category, the Philippines’ Mc CANN Nicole won against Pakistan’s Noor Fatima with scores of 3-5 and 7-5.