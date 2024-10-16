Wednesday, October 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ikhtshamul Haq wins silver at 6th Asian Taekwondo Open C’ship

Ikhtshamul Haq wins silver at 6th Asian Taekwondo Open C’ship
Staff Reporter
October 16, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Pakistan’s Ikhtshamul Haq secured silver medal at the Kyorugi Kasad 6th Asian Taekwondo Open Championship 2024 held in Tangerang, Indonesia. He was narrowly defeated by Malaysia’s Zubair in the final. In addition, Maleeha Ali earned a bronze medal for her performance. On the first day of competition, Ikhtshamul Haq fought valiantly in the (-87 kg) final, losing with scores of 5-7, 7-12. Earlier, he defeated Indonesia’s Azhar Salim with a score of 13-10 in the first round and a dominant 10-0 in the second to secure his place in the final. In other matches, Pakistan’s Arbaz Khan faced a tough opponent in KASSANOV Izyat, ultimately losing 2-1.

In the women’s -73 kg category, Korea’s Shin Jeongeun defeated Maleeha Ali 3-0 and 4-1, advancing to the finals.

Additionally, in the women’s -57 kg category, the Philippines’ Mc CANN Nicole won against Pakistan’s Noor Fatima with scores of 3-5 and 7-5.

King Charles III heads to Australia and Commonwealth meeting

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1728969083.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024