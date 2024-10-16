Imran is in good health in jail, confirms PTI chief

ISLAMABAD - A team of doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) yesterday examined incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. However, the doctors would share his medical reports in coming days.

The visit of doctors was arranged by the government on the PTI leadership’s demand as they claimed their party founder was facing acute health issues in the jail.

Later in the evening, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan shared an update on Imran Khan’s health, saying: “Two doctors including an ENT specialist visited his par­ty leader in the jail. We were informed that he is in good health and had exercised for an hour today.” Earlier, Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith expressed serious concerns about the safety and well-being of the incar­cerated ex-premier.

“There have been serious and concerning develop­ments in the last few weeks regarding my sons’ father, Im­ran Khan’s treatment in pris­on,” she said while talking on X (formerly Twitter).

However, former caretaker information minister Murta­za Solangi was quick to repri­mand Jemima saying she had been fed wrong information.

In her statement, Jemi­ma said Pakistan authori­ties had stopped all visits to ex-premier Khan by his fam­ily and his lawyers. “In ad­dition to cutting off in-per­son visits, and in defiance of a court order, his weekly calls to his sons, Sulaiman and Ka­sim Khan, who are British and who live in London, were stopped on 10th September,” she said. She went on to say that they have received re­ports that the authorities now turned off the lights and electricity in his cell and he is no longer allowed to leave it at any time. The jail cook has been sent on leave, she add­ed. “He is now completely iso­lated, in solitary confinement, literally in the dark, with no contact with the outside world. His lawyers are con­cerned about his safety and well-being,” she said. Solangi in his response on X strong­ly reacted over the remarks of Jemima and claimed that Khan has been kept in a se­cure environment to ensure his safety. “Due to the security situation and the SCO summit both twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are in high security mode. No visitors are allowed for all inmates. Imran is not an exception,” he said.

He accused the former prime minister for abusing jail facilities to “destabilise his country and create cha­os.” He questioned where this information about sol­itary confinement and no light came from if nobody has met Khan recently. “Are you pushing this nonsense to promote chaos in Paki­stan?” The government has banned all visits to prisoners in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where PTI founder has been incarcerated, from October 5 to 18 due to security threats and the SCO Summit