Imran Khan disqualified from Oxford chancellor's election

Former Pakistani Prime Minister has been excluded from the list of candidates for Oxford University's upcoming chancellor election, according to a university source.

Out of over 40 applicants, 38 were approved, with Khan being the only prominent figure disqualified. The disqualification is reportedly due to a combination of factors, including his criminal conviction and political involvement. The election, which will take place online, has already seen around 26,000 voters register.

Among the high-profile names vying for the chancellorship are Lord William Hague, Lady Elish Angiolini, Lord Peter Mandelson, Dr. Margaret Casely-Hayford, and Dominic Grieve.

Khan’s exclusion stands out as the only significant disqualification among these well-known candidates. Legal experts have weighed in, with Hugh Southey, a King's Counsel from Matrix Chambers, explaining that Khan’s criminal conviction likely makes him ineligible under the university’s regulations.

The disqualification stems from Oxford’s own guidelines and legal regulations. Specifically, Khan’s case has raised concerns under Regulation 7(d) of Oxford's Council Regulations and the Charities Act of 2011, which govern the eligibility of trustees. These regulations emphasize integrity and transparency, and Khan’s criminal background may have failed to meet these standards. The "fit and proper person" test, used by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, is another factor that could have influenced the decision.

Oxford Alumni Pakistan has also voiced their concerns, condemning the use of the university’s name for political purposes. With the first round of voting set to begin in late October, the process will continue until a new chancellor is elected during the Michaelmas term later this year.