Wednesday, October 16, 2024
India recognizes Pakistan for successfully hosting SCO summit

Web Desk
1:08 PM | October 16, 2024
India has acknowledged Pakistan's efforts in successfully hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. During his address at the SCO meeting, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar congratulated Pakistan and expressed India’s full support in making the presidency a success.

Jaishankar highlighted the summit's significance amid complex global conditions, with ongoing major wars profoundly impacting the world. He pointed out the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on developing countries and the adverse impact of climate change on economies.

Addressing the challenges of achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Jaishankar underscored the burden of debt as a serious concern. He referred to Article 1 of the SCO Charter, which emphasizes strengthening mutual trust, promoting friendship, and fostering good neighborly relations.

Stressing the importance of honest dialogue, he remarked, “If there is a lack of trust and cooperation, it is essential to address those issues.”

