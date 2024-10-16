Wednesday, October 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Indian FM Jaishankar departs Pakistan, praises warm reception at SCO Summit

Indian FM Jaishankar departs Pakistan, praises warm reception at SCO Summit
Web Desk
8:18 PM | October 16, 2024
National

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar departed Pakistan after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, expressing his gratitude to the Pakistani government for their "splendid hospitality" in a message posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"I thank the Government of Pakistan for the warm hospitality," Jaishankar wrote, specifically acknowledging Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his graciousness during the event.

Jaishankar also extended thanks to his counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and the people of Pakistan for their warm reception. He highlighted the significance of his face-to-face discussions with Dar during the summit.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1729054413.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024