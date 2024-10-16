Indian FM Jaishankar departs Pakistan, praises warm reception at SCO Summit

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar departed Pakistan after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, expressing his gratitude to the Pakistani government for their "splendid hospitality" in a message posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"I thank the Government of Pakistan for the warm hospitality," Jaishankar wrote, specifically acknowledging Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his graciousness during the event.

Jaishankar also extended thanks to his counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and the people of Pakistan for their warm reception. He highlighted the significance of his face-to-face discussions with Dar during the summit.