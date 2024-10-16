Canada and India’s diplomatic dispute has escalated into an unprecedented incident. The assassination of Sikh activist and leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, allegedly orchestrated with the involvement of the Indian government and its embassy in Canada, has driven a wedge between the two historically friendly nations. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has firmly condemned India’s role in this murder and vowed to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy.

India’s response has not been one of denial, but rather a troubling echo of Israel’s stance on similar matters. The Indian government claims it reserves the right to act further, accusing the Trudeau administration of supporting extremism, violence, and separatism against India. By painting all activists as terrorists, India is attempting to discredit legitimate movements for rights and self-determination, particularly in Indian-occupied Kashmir and Punjab. As tensions rise, even if confined to a diplomatic exchange of harsh words, relations between India and Canada are likely to deteriorate further.

India’s relations with Bangladesh have also soured in recent years, and with the loss of two close allies, the country appears increasingly isolated. This shift comes as the Indian government entrenches Hindu nationalism as its guiding ideology. Its growing alliance with Israel—through arms purchases, diplomatic support, and cooperation in various sectors, including sending Indian workers to replace Arab labourers on Israeli farms—has further distanced India from global sentiment. As India aligns itself more closely with the exclusionary ideology of Zionism and deepens its commitment to violent Hindu nationalism, it risks further isolation on the world stage.