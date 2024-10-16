Ishaq Dar highlights Pakistan’s honor in hosting SCO Summit

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister emphasized the significance of Pakistan hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, calling it a great honor for the country.

Speaking at a joint press conference with SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming in Islamabad, Dar expressed gratitude to all member nations for their participation and praised their positive contributions to the summit. He highlighted the approval of several proposals focused on sustainable development, including discussions on trade, investment, and the creative economy.

Despite regional and global challenges, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the SCO Charter and stressed the importance of improving trade, investment, and development opportunities for youth and women to promote regional prosperity.

SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming also commended Pakistan for successfully hosting the summit and acknowledged its active role in enhancing regional connectivity.