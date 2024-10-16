It’s a dream come true to represent Pakistan, says Kamran Ghulam

LAHORE - Pakistan’s debutant cricketer Kamran Ghulam expressed his elation and gratitude after fulfilling his dream of representing the national team. Ghulam’s debut was nothing short of remarkable as he scored a sensational century in the second Test against England, playing a crucial role in Pakistan’s fightback. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Kamran Ghulam shared his overwhelming emotions. “It’s a dream come true to represent Pakistan, and I’m giving my all to help the team win. I thank Allah Almighty for blessing me with this century.”

The debutant acknowledged that the journey to this moment had been long and filled with anticipation. “I’ve been waiting for this chance for a long time, and I’m grateful that I could score a hundred in my first match. I played positive cricket, just as I do in first-class games,” he said. Ghulam also admitted that while the pressure was immense, he stayed focused on his game.

Despite the weight of national expectations, the batter revealed his determination to make the most of his opportunity. “For the last four years, I’ve worked tirelessly with this moment in mind. I knew I had to make it count when my chance came. When I walked out to bat, we were already two wickets down, so there was pressure, but I focused on playing my natural game,” he explained.

Kamran Ghulam concluded by expressing his pride in representing Pakistan. “I’m truly grateful to Allah Almighty for giving me this opportunity to wear the national colors. It’s been an emotional journey, but I’m proud to have contributed to the team.”

POTTS PRAISES TEAM’S RESILIENCE IN BREAKING PIVOTAL PARTNERSHIPS

England fast bowler Matthew Potts praised his team’s strategy in breaking key partnerships, emphasizing that their plan was executed with precision. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Potts acknowledged the challenges England faced on the field but expressed satisfaction with the eventual breakthrough.”We gave it everything as fast bowlers, but it was a real struggle to break those partnerships,” Potts said. “Today was tough, but the effort paid off.”

Reflecting on his past bowling experiences in the subcontinent, Potts highlighted the unique challenges in Multan. “I’ve bowled in India before, but the heat in Multan was something else,” he noted. Despite the heat, Potts believed the pitch still had plenty to offer for seamers.

“I had in-depth discussions with James Anderson about the conditions, and we both felt there was enough in the pitch for us,” the pacer explained. “A long partnership can swing the game, but overall, the bowling felt good,” he added. Potts stressed the critical role of breaking partnerships in changing the course of a match. “As a bowler, it’s vital to disrupt key partnerships, and we’re glad we were able to do that. Coming in with a solid plan and seeing it executed is always rewarding.”

He also addressed a pivotal moment in the game when Mohammad Rizwan was caught. “The catch off Rizwan felt clear to me, even though the keeper and slip didn’t pick it up immediately. Breaking that partnership was crucial for us.” Despite the challenging conditions, Potts remained positive about his bowling performance and England’s overall standing in the match. “It was a tough day, but I’m pleased with how we handled it, and I’m optimistic about where we are in the game,” he concluded.