Kamran Ghulam shines with century as Pakistan posts 366 against England in second Test

Pakistan posted a total of 366 runs in their first innings of the second Test against England, with debutant Kamran Ghulam leading the charge with a century.

Ghulam scored an impressive 118, while Saim Ayub contributed 77, Mohammad Rizwan 41, Aamir Jamal 37, Nauman Ali 32, and Salman Ali Agha added 31 runs. Pakistan's lower-order struggled, with Abdullah Shafique (7), Shan Masood (3), Saud Shakeel (4), and Sajid Khan (2) dismissed cheaply. Zahid Mehmood remained unbeaten on 2.

England's Jack Leach was the standout bowler, taking 4 wickets, while Brydon Carse claimed 3, and Matthew Potts picked up 2. Shoaib Bashir chipped in with 1 wicket. Early on day two, England managed to dismiss Rizwan (41) and Salman Agha (31), with Potts and Carse striking in the first hour. Leach later removed Sajid Khan, but Pakistan's lower order, led by Aamir Jamal and Nauman Ali, continued to add crucial runs.

Kamran Ghulam's century helped Pakistan recover from a shaky start on day one, as the team finished the day at 259-5. Pakistan had suffered early losses with Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, and Saud Shakeel dismissed for single-digit scores.

However, Saim Ayub and Ghulam steadied the innings with a vital 149-run partnership. After Saim was dismissed for 77, Ghulam continued to anchor the innings and later partnered with Mohammad Rizwan for a 65-run stand before Rizwan was bowled by Shoaib Bashir.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat, making four changes to their lineup from the first Test. Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Abrar Ahmed were replaced by Kamran Ghulam, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mehmood, and Sajid Khan.The team opted for a spin-heavy attack, with Aamir Jamal as the sole pace-bowling all-rounder.

England, leading the series 1-0 after a dominant victory in the first Test, also made two changes, bringing in captain Ben Stokes and Matthew Potts in place of Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes.

Pakistan XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mehmood

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir