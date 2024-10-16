Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Karachi administration organises blind cricket match

Our Staff Reporter
October 16, 2024
KARACHI  -  The Karachi administration organised a blind cricket match at Karachi Gym Khana on International White Cane Day. Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi attended the match and distributed shields among the winning players.

The match featured teams from Commissioner Karachi XI and Karachi Gym Khana XI. During the closing ceremony, Commissioner Naqvi stated that the Sindh government is taking measures to provide opportunities for persons with disabilities in various sectors, including sports.

The government aims to empower persons with disabilities by providing education, health facilities and, employment. He mentioned the ‘Inclusive City’ project, which focuses on education, health, and sports to support the rehabilitation and development of persons with disabilities including the visually impaired individuals. Other speakers included Salman Elahi, President of the Blind Cricket Team, Athar Ali Khan, President of Karachi Gym Khana, and Parveen Aftab Alam.

