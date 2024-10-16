Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Khawaja Asif criticizes Jemima Goldsmith's concerns over Imran Khan's prison conditions

Web Desk
8:50 PM | October 16, 2024
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has strongly criticized Jemima Goldsmith after she raised concerns about the health and safety of her former husband, Imran Khan, in prison.

In a post on X, Jemima voiced alarm over the "grave and distressing" conditions Khan is facing, alleging that Pakistani authorities have barred family members and legal representatives from visiting him, while court hearings have been repeatedly postponed.

In his response, Asif accused Jemima of exaggerating the situation, claiming that Khan is being treated with "constant leniency," a contrast to how he treated his political opponents during his time in power.

Asif referenced the case of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was not allowed to speak to his dying wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, during his own imprisonment. He also highlighted how several opposition leaders were jailed without charges under Khan's government.

