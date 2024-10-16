KP CM directs measures to safeguard rights of labourers

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to take concrete measures to safeguard the rights of labourers working in industries and brick kilns and ensure implementation of the minimum monthly wage fixed by the provincial government.

Chairing a meeting of the Labour Department at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the Chief Minister also directed that bank accounts be opened for the labourers and their salaries directly credited into these accounts to ensure they receive the exact amount of the fixed wage. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Labour Fazl-e-Shakoor Khan, Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Faisal Utmankhel, Secretary of Labour, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the relevant authorities to develop a comprehensive policy in consultation with industry owners to protect workers’ rights. He emphasised the need for pragmatic steps to ensure the job security of factory workers and made it clear that there would be no compromise on labourers’ rights. Gandapur further instructed the establishment of an appellate platform for workers to address their complaints and prevent exploitation.

The Chief Minister also directed allocation of a quota for local labourers in industries. Highlighting the issues faced by brick kiln labourers, he directed that the brick kilns be registered and accurate data on workers be collected. He also emphasized the need to establish a mechanism to protect their rights and provide government incentives. He categorically stated that the exploitation of labourers would not be tolerated at any cost.

Moreover, the Chief Minister directed the timely completion of the digitization process to improve the overall management of the Employees Social Security Institution (ESSI).