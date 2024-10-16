KP Health Secy briefed on polio situation in province

Peshawar - The Secretary of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Adeel Shah, on Tuesday chaired a meeting on ‘The Role of DHOs in Polio Eradication, Especially in Reversing the Current Virological Trends in the Province,’ held at the EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Special Secretary Health/PEOC Coordinator Abdul Basit gave a detailed presentation on the current polio situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting provided a platform for stakeholders to assess and discuss the role of District Health Officers (DHOs) in reversing the current virological trends.

On this occasion, the health secretary emphasized the need for proactive efforts at all levels to ensure the complete eradication of this crippling disease from the province.

The meeting was attended besides others by the Director General (DG) of Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Saleem Khan; Director of EPI; Technical Focal Person for PEI; Team Lead of WHO; Team Lead of NSTOP; Deputy Team Lead of UNICEF; and representatives from partner organisations.