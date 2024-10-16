KP minister, CS, IGP visit home of martyred cop

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Public Health Engineering, Pakhtun Yar Khan, along with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, and Commissioner Bannu Division Abid Wazir, visited the home of police constable Muhammad Siraj, who was martyred in the tragic attack on Bannu Police Line yesterday.

The delegation offered prayers for the departed soul and offered Fateha. Joining them on this solemn occasion were Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Shahid, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Abdul Hameed Khan, and District Police Officer (DPO) Ziauddin Ahmed.

While extending their deepest condolences to the family of the martyred policeman, the Provincial Minister and Chief Secretary highlighted the great honour and sacrifice of martyrdom, emphasising that Muhammad Siraj’s sacrifice will never be forgotten. They expressed their heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, acknowledging that the bravery and resilience of the martyrs’ families cannot be fully expressed in words.

“The entire nation salutes the courage and dedication of the families of the martyrs, who have saved Bannu from grave destruction by sacrificing their loved ones,” stated Provincial Minister Pakhtun Yar Khan. He further assured that every possible support would be extended to the families and heirs of the martyrs. “We will utilise all available resources to ensure peace and security in the Bannu Division,” he added.