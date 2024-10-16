Meeting discusses construction of Nursing College in Chitral

Peshawar - Deputy Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Suriyya Bibi, on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss the construction of a Nursing College in Upper Chitral and to acquire a rental building to start classes in the 2024-25 academic year.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various departments, including health, communication and works, the Health Services Academy, and the District Health Office.

The meeting was informed that district health authorities and the DC office of Upper Chitral are working to identify a suitable location for the construction of the nursing college.

It was further mentioned that the entire process is expected to be completed by October 31, 2024, after which the PC-1 and related documents will be submitted to the Health Department.

Participants were also informed that the Executive Engineer of the Works Department will soon submit a report and recommendations regarding the installation of a lift and a solar system in the building.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Speaker directed that the process be completed within the stipulated time, emphasizing that the nursing college is a longstanding demand of the people of Upper Chitral.