Wednesday, October 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Meeting held to address issues of DHPP-affected residents

APP
October 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KOHISTAN  -  The mediation committee meeting between Dassu Hydro Power Project (DHPP) affected residents and WAP DA took place under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan.

Member of the National Assembly Muhammad Idrees also attended the session. The meeting aimed to review the challenges faced by the affected individuals and to foster cooperation with WAP DA in resolving these issues.

During the discussions, residents raised various concerns, including compensation for agricultural land, the resettlement of displaced homes, and the provision of essential services in affected areas.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan assured participants that the local administration would take proactive measures to address these issues.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1729054413.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024