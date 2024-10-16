Meeting held to address issues of DHPP-affected residents

KOHISTAN - The mediation committee meeting between Dassu Hydro Power Project (DHPP) affected residents and WAP DA took place under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan.

Member of the National Assembly Muhammad Idrees also attended the session. The meeting aimed to review the challenges faced by the affected individuals and to foster cooperation with WAP DA in resolving these issues.

During the discussions, residents raised various concerns, including compensation for agricultural land, the resettlement of displaced homes, and the provision of essential services in affected areas.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan assured participants that the local administration would take proactive measures to address these issues.