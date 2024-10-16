Minister assures early resumption of work on hospital

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Aftab Alam Afridi, has announced that work on the under-construction building of Liaqat Memorial Women and Children Hospital in Kohat will resume soon, as the PDWP has already approved a revised estimate of more than Rs. 2.44 billion. He made these remarks while speaking to local residents during his visit to Union Council Ziarat Sheikh Allah Dad the other day. During the visit, he also condoled the tragic demise of members of the Tableeghi Jamaat who recently died in a road accident, praying for the eternal peace of the deceased.

The minister informed that a tender of Rs1 billion was issued for the hospital in April of this year, with Rs20 million already released. He added that the Liaqat Memorial Hospital will be equipped with modern medical equipment and facilities. He assured that top-quality medical treatment for women and children will soon be available locally in Kohat.

Aftab Alam extended special thanks to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, for the generous allocation of the required funds for the construction of the Liaqat Memorial Hospital, a project that has been pending for several years.