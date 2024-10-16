Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Modern farming initiatives underway in Sargodha

Staff Reporter
October 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   Following the directives of Director General (Field) of Agriculture Engineering Department, Engineer Sajjad Nasir, efforts have been intensified to implement the Punjab Chief Minister’s Agriculture Transformation Plan in the division. This was said by a spokesperson for the Agriculture Department here on Tuesday. He said the Punjab government had expedited its efforts to introduce modern farming techniques and encourage the use of mechanised agriculture in Sargodha. Applications for purchasing agricultural machinery were being accepted till October 31, he said. Director Agricultural Monitoring Sargodha Issar Hussain Kazim, while talking to media, said the Punjab government had launched a scheme to increase crop yields through mechanised farming to improve farmers’ livelihoods. Farmers could purchase 54 types of agricultural tools and applications for the subsidy could be submitted to the Office of Agricultural Engineering (Field Wing), Department of Agriculture, he added.

Staff Reporter

