SIALKOT - Sialkot Police claimed on Tuesday to have busted a four-member motorcycle lifters gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments and motorcycles from them. On the direction of DPO Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq, Cantt police arrested the outlaws and Rs200,000 in cash, 21 motorcycles, 3 tola ornaments and illicit weapons from their possession. Cases have been registered against the outlaws.