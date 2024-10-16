Motorcyclist shot dead by armed robbers

KANDHKOT - A motorcyclist was while another per­son got serious injuries after resisting robbery bid here on Tuesday morning. According to details, a local villager Khan Mohammad 28 son of Peerkho by cate Qambrani and Mukhtiar Jafrey hailing from Tangwani town were on their way from home, a group of armed assailants intercepted them. On re­sisting, they shot them resultantly both were sus­tained serious injuries. Contingent of local police rushed to spot after receiving information about the incident and shifted the both persons to near­by hospital where Khan Mohammad succumbed to his injuries during treatment at hospital.

According to various police reports, dozens of people have been injured during robberies - resis­tance in the district during the current year. No case was registered till filling of this news. Meanwhile a car driver identified Mehrab Ali sohndro was ab­ducted from the limits of Khahi town near buxaur city. A large number of local people particularly of Qambrani community blocked National Highway at Tangwani road and placed the body besides chant­ed slogans against district police. The enraged pro­testers set tyres and desks on fires and protested against police injustice and atrocities on the occa­sion. It is to be mentioned here that last for four to five months the law and order situation has be­come abysmal since murders, extortions, robberies, dacoities, mobile and bike snatchings, theft have rampant across kashmore. However two facilitators of jagirani gang of local Hindu community includ­ed Ajeet Kumar and Vinesh Kumar were also held some days back. On the other hands civil society, so­cial activists and local citizens have grave concerns over raising of the crime ratio throughout district and demanded from IGP Sindh, DIGP larkana and SSP Kashmore for early restore of peace.